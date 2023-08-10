NGT issues notice to Union Environment Ministry over pollution caused by NLCIL

The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on reports of pollution risks in villages near to Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Ltd (NLCIL).

The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satya Kolarpati also issued notices to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Municipal administration and Water Supply. Notice has also been issued to District Collector, Cuddalore.

The matter is posted for hearing on August 28.