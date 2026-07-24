NGT orders action on Rs 99 lakh penalty over illegal mining in UP's Sonbhadra
Tribunal finds multiple violations, directs restoration of damaged mining site within six months
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to conclude proceedings for imposing an environmental compensation of more than Rs 99 lakh on a private mining operator in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district for illegal mining and multiple violations of environmental norms.
The order came on a petition alleging that the project proponent, Arun Kumar, had carried out hazardous mining in Billi Markundi village of Robertsganj tehsil by excavating dangerous pits and violating the conditions of the environmental clearance (EC) granted for the project.
The plea also contended that the environmental clearance issued by the erstwhile District Environment Impact Assessment Authority (DEIAA) in 2016 was never reappraised by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), as required under law.
In its 20 July order, made public on Friday, 24 July, a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel noted that a committee constituted by the tribunal had inspected the site and found extensive violations.
According to the inspection report, the operator had mined beyond the sanctioned lease area and permissible depth, failed to install mandatory boundary pillars, did not maintain prescribed benches and pit slopes, neglected green belt development and dust suppression measures, extracted groundwater without authorisation, allowed deep mining pits to become waterlogged, failed to conduct workers' health monitoring, and breached several other conditions of the environmental clearance.
The tribunal further observed that instead of seeking the mandatory reappraisal of the 2016 environmental clearance, the project proponent obtained a fresh clearance from the SEIAA in May 2025 by allegedly suppressing material facts. After the concealment came to light, the SEIAA cancelled the approval in September 2025.
Holding that the material on record clearly established illegal mining beyond permissible limits along with multiple environmental violations, the tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the UPPCB, the deputy director-general of mines safety (northern zone) and the Sonbhadra district magistrate.
The committee has been directed to ensure that the project proponent completes backfilling of the deep mining pits within six months and restores the damaged area to its original condition.
The tribunal noted that the UPPCB had already issued a show-cause notice on 8 May 2025 proposing an environmental compensation of Rs 99,72,737 for excessive mining and environmental damage, but the proceedings were still pending.
Directing the pollution control board to act within a fixed timeline, the tribunal said the UPPCB must complete the proceedings and pass an appropriate order on the proposed environmental compensation within three months, after following the principles of natural justice.
The NGT also observed that other state authorities were free to initiate action against the project proponent under the applicable mining laws for the alleged illegal mining.
With PTI inputs