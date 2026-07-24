NGT orders action on Rs 99 lakh penalty over illegal mining in UP's Sonbhadra

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to conclude proceedings for imposing an environmental compensation of more than Rs 99 lakh on a private mining operator in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district for illegal mining and multiple violations of environmental norms.

The order came on a petition alleging that the project proponent, Arun Kumar, had carried out hazardous mining in Billi Markundi village of Robertsganj tehsil by excavating dangerous pits and violating the conditions of the environmental clearance (EC) granted for the project.

The plea also contended that the environmental clearance issued by the erstwhile District Environment Impact Assessment Authority (DEIAA) in 2016 was never reappraised by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), as required under law.

In its 20 July order, made public on Friday, 24 July, a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel noted that a committee constituted by the tribunal had inspected the site and found extensive violations.

According to the inspection report, the operator had mined beyond the sanctioned lease area and permissible depth, failed to install mandatory boundary pillars, did not maintain prescribed benches and pit slopes, neglected green belt development and dust suppression measures, extracted groundwater without authorisation, allowed deep mining pits to become waterlogged, failed to conduct workers' health monitoring, and breached several other conditions of the environmental clearance.