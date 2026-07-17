Odisha: Panel clears diversion of 750 hectares of forest for coal mine

More than 750 hectares of forest land in Odisha's Angul district is set to be diverted for coal mining at the proposed Alakananda coal block, allotted to Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd, following an in-principle recommendation by the Centre's Forest Advisory Committee (FAC).

The diversion would result in the felling of over 3.3 lakh trees, according to the minutes of the FAC meeting held on 7 July. The committee recommended stage-I (in-principle) forest clearance, subject to a series of conditions. Stage-I approval requires compliance with safeguards, including compensatory afforestation, before the project can receive final (stage-II) clearance.

The proposed mine lies in an ecologically sensitive landscape. It is located around 4.9 km from the Similipal-Satkosia Gorge tiger corridor and about 8.5 km from the Sambalpur elephant reserve. The surrounding forests have recorded the presence of elephants, sloth bears, leopards and several other wild species in recent years.

The FAC also noted that the eastern and southern boundaries of the proposed mining lease are flanked by the Olhani river, while the Tikra river, a tributary of the Brahmani, flows roughly 750 metres north of the project area.