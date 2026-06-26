NGT orders UP groundwater dept to act on illegal extraction complaint in Noida, Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department to examine allegations of illegal groundwater extraction in Noida and Greater Noida, asking it to conduct a field verification and initiate action if unauthorised borewells or tube wells are found to be operating.

The order comes against the backdrop of growing concern over India's rapidly shrinking groundwater reserves. India is the world's largest user of groundwater, accounting for roughly a quarter of global extraction. Groundwater meets about 85 per cent of rural drinking water needs, nearly half of urban water demand and more than 60 per cent of irrigation requirements, making unchecked extraction a major environmental and economic concern.

A bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad was hearing a petition filed by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad, who alleged that private builders, industries and individuals were illegally extracting groundwater in parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

The petition specifically identified Sectors 145 and 153 in Noida, and Sectors 94 and 150 in Greater Noida's Tech Zone, where it alleged unauthorised groundwater extraction was taking place through borewells and tube wells.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Akash Vashishtha told the tribunal that repeated representations had been made to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and other authorities, but no effective action had followed.