Of vanishing lakes, concrete jungles and thirsty cities

On 7 May, private water tanker operators halted services in India’s commercial capital, Mumbai. The strike was triggered by action initiated by the Central Ground Water Authority over groundwater extraction and regulatory compliance. Operators were to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC), prove ownership of at least 200 sq. m of land where the well is located, and ensure compliance with water quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Operators said the regulations threatened both their livelihoods and the water supply of millions reliant on tankers. Mumbai’s seven lakes, which supply the city’s water, are nearly empty and residents of housing societies face growing water shortages caused by this impasse.

This is the story across urban India. Lakhs of residents across Delhi’s colonies face erratic water supplies. Water levels in the Yamuna have dropped, leaving Delhi with a shortage of almost 80 million gallons per day. According to a senior Delhi Jal Board official, “The Yamuna is 6.5 ft below usual levels and the Haryana irrigation department says only 352 cusecs of water can be released. We are forced to rely on borewells and canned water.”

In nearby Gurgaon, residents of premium luxury apartments worth crores are frustrated as water rationing persists. Despite paying as much as Rs 10,000 per tanker, supply is insufficient. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority attributes this to shortage of raw water, with demand far outstripping current infrastructure capacity.

Take Pune, 150 km southeast of Mumbai. Despite having four dams on the Mutha river, water shortages worsen every summer. The Pune Municipal Corporation has sought permission to draw water from the Bhama Askhed dam to meet rising demand. In just four decades, the city’s area has quadrupled — from 125 sq. km in 1987 to 508 sq. km today — and the population is up from 70 lakh in 2021 to an estimated 77.8 lakh in 2025-26.