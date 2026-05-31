Congress targets BJP over worsening water crisis in Madhya Pradesh

With large parts of Madhya Pradesh reeling under an intense heatwave and an acute drinking water shortage, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP government, accusing it of failing to provide safe and adequate water despite spending thousands of crores under various schemes.

Temperatures have remained between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius across several districts, worsening water scarcity as groundwater levels decline and supplies become increasingly irregular in both urban and rural areas.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Saturday alleged that massive expenditure under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other water schemes had failed to translate into relief for ordinary citizens.

"Today, the people of Madhya Pradesh are yearning for a basic necessity like water. Tribal women are forced to walk several kilometres to fetch water. Children are drinking contaminated water and the crisis in villages is deepening. Yet, the BJP government appears unconcerned," Singhar said.

He claimed that nearly Rs 25,000 crore had been spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission and another Rs 490 crore under the Rural Tap Water Scheme between 2024 and 2026, but alleged that the benefits had not reached the public.

The crisis is becoming increasingly visible across the state.