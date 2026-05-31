Congress targets BJP over worsening water crisis in Madhya Pradesh
Temperatures of 42–46°C across several districts have worsened water shortages as groundwater levels fall and supplies become erratic
With large parts of Madhya Pradesh reeling under an intense heatwave and an acute drinking water shortage, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP government, accusing it of failing to provide safe and adequate water despite spending thousands of crores under various schemes.
Temperatures have remained between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius across several districts, worsening water scarcity as groundwater levels decline and supplies become increasingly irregular in both urban and rural areas.
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Saturday alleged that massive expenditure under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other water schemes had failed to translate into relief for ordinary citizens.
"Today, the people of Madhya Pradesh are yearning for a basic necessity like water. Tribal women are forced to walk several kilometres to fetch water. Children are drinking contaminated water and the crisis in villages is deepening. Yet, the BJP government appears unconcerned," Singhar said.
He claimed that nearly Rs 25,000 crore had been spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission and another Rs 490 crore under the Rural Tap Water Scheme between 2024 and 2026, but alleged that the benefits had not reached the public.
The crisis is becoming increasingly visible across the state.
In Umaria district, videos circulating on social media showed children walking long distances carrying containers to fetch water after wells and hand pumps dried up amid the scorching heat.
In Tanda village of Guna district, residents were seen digging pits to collect muddy water for drinking and household use. Villagers alleged that humans and animals were being forced to depend on the same water source due to the lack of regular supply.
Even Bhopal, known as the "City of Lakes", is witnessing growing shortages. Residents in several localities have reported drying borewells and a sharp reduction in Narmada water supply, with some areas receiving water for only 12 to 15 minutes a day.
As the shortage deepens, dependence on private water tankers has surged. Residents said the cost of a 5,000-litre tanker has risen from around Rs 350 to as much as Rs 500.
The Congress campaign gathered momentum earlier this week when Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari staged protests in Indore over water shortages and alleged contamination in the city's drinking water supply.
Patwari claimed that nearly 98 per cent of 240 water samples collected from 29 wards in Indore were contaminated with harmful bacteria.
The BJP has dismissed the allegations, accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava defended the municipal administration and alleged that Congress workers were attempting to create unnecessary controversy.
Meanwhile, the state government continues to highlight ongoing pipeline expansion, water conservation and augmentation projects aimed at improving supply.
However, with temperatures remaining dangerously high and public frustration mounting, the water crisis is rapidly emerging as a major political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh ahead of next year's municipal elections.
With IANS inputs
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