Torch-bearing villagers protest drinking water crisis in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag

Plagued by a severe drinking water shortage, residents of Hinsariyakhal village in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag region took to the streets with torches, raising slogans and demanding that the crisis be resolved at the earliest.

Videos of the protest, shared by Uttarakhand-based news platform Kumaon Jagran, were widely circulated on social media on Thursday evening. Led by panchayat member and Devprayag Congress Committee district president Uttam Singh Aswal, scores of villagers marched through the area carrying torches and protesting against the government and the water department.

The residents alleged that they have been unable to access clean drinking water for months and accused the government and local administration of repeatedly ignoring their concerns despite raising the issue on several occasions.

The protest has drawn attention because of the irony of the situation. Devprayag is the sacred confluence where the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers meet to form the Ganga. Uttarakhand itself is home to more than a dozen major and minor rivers, yet villagers in the region say they are struggling to secure basic drinking water supplies.

Another video of the protest was shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on X, with the party targeting the BJP government over what it described as a failure to fulfil promises made under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ programme.