Uttarakhand faces drought as dry winter hits crops, forests and glaciers

Uttarakhand and the wider Central Himalayan region are experiencing an unusually dry winter, with almost no rain or snowfall recorded so far, triggering crop losses, forest fires and concerns over long-term impacts on glaciers.

The state is facing a hydrological drought, with no significant winter precipitation reported to date. Manish Mehta, glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, warned that the lack of snow accumulation could push glacier mass balance in Uttarakhand into negative territory, meaning glaciers would lose more ice than they gain.

The impact is already visible on agriculture. Dinesh Panwar, Director of the Uttarakhand Agriculture Department, said preliminary assessments indicate crop losses of 15–20 per cent in districts including Chamoli, Tehri and Bageshwar. Wheat crops have suffered around 15 per cent damage so far, he said, cautioning that losses could increase if rainfall does not occur soon. Under existing rules, compensation is provided only when crop damage exceeds 33 per cent.

Former agriculture protection officer B.D. Sharma said the situation is particularly severe because nearly 90 per cent of Uttarakhand’s agriculture is rain-fed. He said soil moisture has evaporated, preventing seed germination across large areas.

Horticulture is also under stress, particularly apple cultivation. Apples require a minimum number of chilling hours during winter. In high-altitude areas such as Harshil, night-time temperatures are dropping to minus 10°C, while daytime temperatures are rising to around 15°C. In some lower-altitude regions, daytime temperatures have reached 20°C. According to Sharma, this sharp fluctuation is creating “false spring” conditions, increasing the risk of premature and irregular flowering and affecting fruit size and quality, including apricots and plums.

Data from the India Meteorological Department shows a sharp decline in winter precipitation over recent years. Uttarakhand recorded three to four feet of snowfall in 2021, which fell to one to two feet in 2022.