Uttarakhand forest fires scorch 144 hectares; tourism sector fears peak-season losses
Garhwal worst affected as hotels in Kausani, Almora, Nainital report concern over heat, smoke and falling visibility
Forest fires across Uttarakhand have damaged more than 144 hectares of land in over 220 incidents since February, triggering concern among hoteliers and tourism stakeholders ahead of the crucial summer travel season.
According to official data, 226 forest fire incidents were reported between 15 February and 27 April, affecting 144.22 hectares of forest land across the state.
Garhwal region worst hit
The Garhwal region recorded the highest number of incidents, accounting for 177 fires that damaged 110.52 hectares of forest area.
The Kumaon region witnessed 28 incidents affecting 21.15 hectares, while wildlife zones reported 21 incidents covering 12.55 hectares.
Among individual forest divisions, Badrinath reported the highest number of fires with 57 incidents affecting 19.54 hectares, while Rudraprayag recorded 31 incidents damaging 21.82 hectares — the largest affected area in a single division.
Tourism industry worried ahead of summer rush
The fires have heightened anxiety in Uttarakhand’s tourism and hospitality sector, particularly in destinations such as Kausani, Almora and Nainital that depend heavily on summer visitors.
Hotel operators said smoke, reduced visibility and rising temperatures could discourage tourists during the peak May-June season.
“Our main season begins in the first week of May and continues till the end of June. When tourists learn about low visibility and heat caused by forest fires, they avoid visiting,” said Balwant Negi.
Negi said Kausani and nearby Baijnath Dham in Bageshwar district together receive around 1,200 visitors daily during the season.
He added that local businesses became alarmed after fires broke out near the Anashakti Ashram area last week.
Occupancy concerns in Almora
In Almora, hotel operators said occupancy levels remain significantly lower than usual.
“During the peak season, occupancy usually touches 90 per cent. Right now it is around 40 per cent,” said Arun Verma.
“The main issues are heat and pollution. We host 5,000 to 7,000 people daily from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat during peak months. These fire incidents are a major concern,” he added.
Nainital stakeholders seek preventive measures
Tourism representatives in Nainital said fires were becoming increasingly visible and affecting visitor confidence.
Digvijay Singh said rising local temperatures and panic among tourists were emerging as serious concerns.
Association secretary Ved Sah called for stronger preventive steps, including creation of fire lines and deployment of trained firefighting personnel.
The Uttarakhand High Court has been monitoring the issue since taking suo motu cognisance of forest fires in 2021.
In December 2025, the court requested environmentalist Ajay Rawat to assist in developing fire prevention strategies.
Forest department on alert
Forest officials said teams have been deployed to contain the spread of fires.
“We are keeping a watch on fire incidents and ensuring they do not spread. Our staff are being provided with necessary safety gear,” said nodal forest fire officer Sushant Patnaik.
Uttarakhand witnesses recurring forest fires during the dry summer months, with rising temperatures, dry vegetation and human activity contributing to increased fire risk across hill districts.
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