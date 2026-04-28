Uttarakhand forest fires scorch 144 hectares; tourism sector fears peak-season losses

Forest fires across Uttarakhand have damaged more than 144 hectares of land in over 220 incidents since February, triggering concern among hoteliers and tourism stakeholders ahead of the crucial summer travel season.

According to official data, 226 forest fire incidents were reported between 15 February and 27 April, affecting 144.22 hectares of forest land across the state.

Garhwal region worst hit

The Garhwal region recorded the highest number of incidents, accounting for 177 fires that damaged 110.52 hectares of forest area.

The Kumaon region witnessed 28 incidents affecting 21.15 hectares, while wildlife zones reported 21 incidents covering 12.55 hectares.

Among individual forest divisions, Badrinath reported the highest number of fires with 57 incidents affecting 19.54 hectares, while Rudraprayag recorded 31 incidents damaging 21.82 hectares — the largest affected area in a single division.

Tourism industry worried ahead of summer rush

The fires have heightened anxiety in Uttarakhand’s tourism and hospitality sector, particularly in destinations such as Kausani, Almora and Nainital that depend heavily on summer visitors.

Hotel operators said smoke, reduced visibility and rising temperatures could discourage tourists during the peak May-June season.

“Our main season begins in the first week of May and continues till the end of June. When tourists learn about low visibility and heat caused by forest fires, they avoid visiting,” said Balwant Negi.

Negi said Kausani and nearby Baijnath Dham in Bageshwar district together receive around 1,200 visitors daily during the season.

He added that local businesses became alarmed after fires broke out near the Anashakti Ashram area last week.