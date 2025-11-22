Uttarakhand: Hollow celebrations and ghost villages

Uttarakhand marked the 25th anniversary of its formation on 9 November and the Pushkar Singh Dhami government left no stone unturned to ‘showcase’ its achievements. The grand celebrations included a three-day comedy festival that attracted crowds despite the pricey tickets.

Beyond the celebrations, however, lies a troubling and stark reality — village after village is being abandoned by inhabitants, turning large parts of the region into ghost villages. According to the Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission, more than 1,700 of the state’s 16,793 villages now stand uninhabited.

The latest to join this list is Chauni, near Bageshwar town in Almora district. Once a lively, bustling village housing dozens of families, its stone houses are now locked after the last of its residents left two weeks back seeking a better life in the plains.

Banshidhar Joshi, a retired principal and Chauni’s first graduate, says the exodus was inevitable, and points to the failure of the government to provide basic facilities. “It is so painful to see my village deserted like this, but we have no choice. Government after government keeps promising roads, doctors and schools, but nothing materialises.”

A recent study by Nagendra Pal, assistant professor at Government PG College, Kanda — published in the Lyceum India Journal of Social Sciences — warns that this trend will continue.

Farming — traditionally the backbone of the region — is weakened by fragmented landholdings, erratic weather and limited government support. The government fails to realise that climate change is reducing agricultural yields; without intervention, many more villages will be abandoned.

The mountain districts of Uttarakhand are still short of basic facilities, especially healthcare. Jobs are few, pushing young people to the plains.

Anil Joshi, environmental activist and convenor of Gaon Bachao Andolan, puts it bluntly: “Uttarakhand was not founded for the development of its cities but for the development of its 16,000 plus villages in the hills. But nothing is being done for them.”