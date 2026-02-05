Sewage discharge pollutes Velachery Lake; residents allege official apathy

What was once a quiet, life-giving stretch of Velachery Lake has become a choking conduit of sewage, leaving residents of Shastri Nagar in Adambakkam trapped in a daily struggle against stench, sickness and official apathy.

At the lake’s inlet near Kakkan Bridge, untreated sewage coursing through a storm water drain has steadily transformed the shoreline into a stagnant and toxic zone. Foul odours hang heavy in the air, groundwater has turned unusable, and mosquito-borne illnesses are on the rise — an unfolding public health crisis even as civic agencies continue to trade blame.

For families living along the inlet, the decline has been slow but relentless. Dense mats of water hyacinth now smother the lake’s surface, while thick sludge has settled at the mouth of the drain, sealing off what was once a clean and open flow of water.

Residents speak of a landscape they no longer recognise. “A few years ago, the water was clear and birds like herons and ducks were a common sight,” said K. Ramesh, who has lived in the area for more than a decade. “Now the smell of sewage never leaves, and stepping outside has become unbearable.”