Rahul Gandhi urges citizens to share air pollution stories on ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’

Emphasising the urgency of the crisis, Rahul Gandhi said the impact of air pollution is felt most sharply by vulnerable sections of society. “Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods — especially of construction workers and daily wage earners — are badly hit,” he noted, adding that the crisis must not fade from public attention once winter passes. “This cannot be forgotten until next winter. The first step towards change is to raise our voices,” he said.

Inviting public participation, Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to share their stories on the portal. “Tell us how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones at Awaaz Bharat Ki. Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it,” he said.

The appeal comes amid persistently severe air quality across New Delhi and several neighbouring cities, where dense smog and hazardous pollution levels over recent months have triggered widespread respiratory and health problems. Children and senior citizens have been particularly affected, with outdoor activity severely curtailed during prolonged spells of poor air quality.

The crisis has also disrupted daily life and education. Schools in the national capital have repeatedly shifted to online classes as the Air Quality Index slipped into the ‘severe’ category on multiple occasions.

Public anger over the situation has been building. In December 2025, residents, students and environmental activists staged protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding urgent and coordinated action from both the State and central governments to combat the pollution emergency.

The Congress has consistently flagged the issue in Parliament as well. During the Winter Session, party leaders raised air pollution in both Houses and held demonstrations, accusing the government of failing to address what they described as a worsening environmental and public health crisis.

With IANS inputs