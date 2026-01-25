Rahul Gandhi urges citizens to share air pollution stories on ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’
Air pollution is costing Indians their health and livelihoods every day, says Congress leader
Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on citizens across India to speak out about the toll air pollution is taking on their health and livelihoods, urging them to share their personal experiences through his public outreach platform, ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi underlined the growing human and economic cost of deteriorating air quality, describing pollution as a daily burden borne by millions of ordinary Indians. “We are paying a heavy price for air pollution — with our health and with our economy. Crores of Indians suffer its consequences every day,” he said.
Launched as a direct interface between citizens and his office, Awaaz Bharat Ki is designed to allow people to share their concerns, suggestions and lived experiences on issues affecting their lives, according to information available on the platform’s official website.
Emphasising the urgency of the crisis, Rahul Gandhi said the impact of air pollution is felt most sharply by vulnerable sections of society. “Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods — especially of construction workers and daily wage earners — are badly hit,” he noted, adding that the crisis must not fade from public attention once winter passes. “This cannot be forgotten until next winter. The first step towards change is to raise our voices,” he said.
Inviting public participation, Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to share their stories on the portal. “Tell us how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones at Awaaz Bharat Ki. Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it,” he said.
The appeal comes amid persistently severe air quality across New Delhi and several neighbouring cities, where dense smog and hazardous pollution levels over recent months have triggered widespread respiratory and health problems. Children and senior citizens have been particularly affected, with outdoor activity severely curtailed during prolonged spells of poor air quality.
The crisis has also disrupted daily life and education. Schools in the national capital have repeatedly shifted to online classes as the Air Quality Index slipped into the ‘severe’ category on multiple occasions.
Public anger over the situation has been building. In December 2025, residents, students and environmental activists staged protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding urgent and coordinated action from both the State and central governments to combat the pollution emergency.
The Congress has consistently flagged the issue in Parliament as well. During the Winter Session, party leaders raised air pollution in both Houses and held demonstrations, accusing the government of failing to address what they described as a worsening environmental and public health crisis.
With IANS inputs