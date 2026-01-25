Winter firewood use linked to higher air pollution and early deaths: Study

As winter chills sweep across the United States, a hidden threat is quietly clouding the air: the warmth of burning firewood in homes. A new study published in Science Advances reveals that residential wood burning is a surprisingly potent contributor to air pollution and premature deaths during the coldest months.

Researchers from Northwestern University found that smoke from wood-burning furnaces, fireplaces, stoves, and boilers accounts for roughly 22 percent of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution in winter, making it one of the single largest sources of airborne particles in this season. Alarmingly, the study estimates that these emissions are linked to nearly 8,600 premature deaths annually in the US.

Daniel Horton, associate professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Northwestern, noted the paradox. “We frequently hear about the negative health impacts of wildfire smoke, but rarely consider the consequences of burning wood for heat in our own homes,” he said. Horton emphasized that while relatively few households rely on wood for warmth, a shift to cleaner or non-burning heating methods could yield outsized improvements in air quality and public health.