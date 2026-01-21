Vehicular emissions biggest source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR: CAQM to SC

The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court of India that vehicular pollution is the single largest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and placed before the court a set of 15 long-term measures to arrest the deteriorating AQI (Air Quality Index).

Appearing for CAQM, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi that a meta-analysis of studies conducted between 2015 and 2025 shows PM2.5 pollution in Delhi arises from a combination of primary emissions and secondary particulate formation, largely originating from sources within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Bhati said vehicular emissions account for the highest share of this pollution load, underscoring the need for sustained structural interventions rather than short-term emergency measures.

The CAQM recommended that the proposed steps be implemented in a phased and time-bound manner. These include phasing out polluting vehicles across Delhi-NCR based on emission potential and strengthening the PUC 2.0 regime through enhanced monitoring of on-road vehicles using remote sensing devices.

To reduce dependence on private vehicles, the commission proposed expansion of the Regional Rail Transport and Metro Rail networks with additional lines and stations, along with the development of multi-modal transport hubs connecting Metro systems with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). It also stressed the need for robust last-mile connectivity supported by real-time passenger information systems and location-based tracking of public transport.