Consider shifting school sports events to 'safer months': SC to CAQM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) to examine whether open-air sports competitions for schoolchildren in Delhi-NCR can be postponed to “safer months”, keeping in view the hazardous pollution levels in November and December.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran said the worsening air quality demands a pro-active and continuous response rather than reactive measures triggered only when the situation reaches emergency levels.

The direction came after senior advocate Aprajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, told the court that while adults are sitting indoors with purifiers on, children are being made to practise outdoors “in a gas chamber”.

“Children are most vulnerable,” she said, urging the court to intervene.

“We request CAQM to take this into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sports competitions to safer months,” the CJI said.

At the outset, additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that a high-level meeting chaired by the environment ministry secretary on 19 November discussed both short-term and long-term measures. Singh, however, pointed out that even though policies exist on paper, state pollution control boards lack the staff strength to enforce them.