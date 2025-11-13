SC judge urges lawyers to hold virtual hearings amid hazardous Delhi AQI

Supreme Court judge P.S. Narasimha on Thursday advised lawyers to avoid physical appearances in court and instead utilise virtual hearing facilities, citing the dangerous spike in air pollution across Delhi–NCR.

The observation came during the morning mentioning of cases before a bench of Justices Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar. As advocates rose to seek urgent listings, the bench took note of the deteriorating air quality gripping the national capital since the beginning of November.

Justice Narasimha told lawyers that attending court in person was inadvisable under the current environmental conditions. “Please appear virtually,” the judge said, stressing that the toxic air posed serious health risks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, remarked that several lawyers had already begun wearing masks inside courtrooms. Justice Narasimha responded that masks alone may not be sufficient protection. “The toxic air can cause permanent damage,” he cautioned, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Delhi has been battling persistently hazardous air levels this week, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) remaining in the ‘severe’ category for consecutive days.