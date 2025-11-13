SC judge urges lawyers to hold virtual hearings amid hazardous Delhi AQI
Says toxic pollution poses “permanent damage” risk; flags masks as inadequate protection
Supreme Court judge P.S. Narasimha on Thursday advised lawyers to avoid physical appearances in court and instead utilise virtual hearing facilities, citing the dangerous spike in air pollution across Delhi–NCR.
The observation came during the morning mentioning of cases before a bench of Justices Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar. As advocates rose to seek urgent listings, the bench took note of the deteriorating air quality gripping the national capital since the beginning of November.
Justice Narasimha told lawyers that attending court in person was inadvisable under the current environmental conditions. “Please appear virtually,” the judge said, stressing that the toxic air posed serious health risks.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, remarked that several lawyers had already begun wearing masks inside courtrooms. Justice Narasimha responded that masks alone may not be sufficient protection. “The toxic air can cause permanent damage,” he cautioned, underscoring the severity of the situation.
Delhi has been battling persistently hazardous air levels this week, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) remaining in the ‘severe’ category for consecutive days.
According to the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the city recorded its first ‘severe’ air quality day of the season on 11 November, with an AQI of 428 at 4.00 pm. A similar reading was reported on Wednesday as well, indicating sustained exposure to dangerous pollution levels.
Experts note that an AQI above 400 can severely impact healthy individuals and poses a heightened threat to those with respiratory or cardiac conditions. Hospitals across the region have reported an uptick in pollution-related illnesses, including breathlessness, asthma flare-ups, and throat irritation.
The severe pollution has also triggered emergency measures under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan). Restrictions on construction, vehicular categories and industrial activity are already in place.
With no significant improvement expected immediately, Justice Narasimha’s remarks reinforce growing concerns within the legal fraternity about health risks linked to extended court hours in toxic air.
