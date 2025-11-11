Congress slams ‘reactive’ pollution strategy as Centre enforces GRAP-III in Delhi-NCR

“GRAP was expected to become less necessary over time as year-round emission reduction improved,” he noted.

“Sadly, it has remained the dominant focus of clean-air action.”

He argued that GRAP has become “essentially reactive”, pointing out that while it was originally triggered only after three consecutive ‘severe’ days, it now responds to daily AQI fluctuations.

“The emphasis is on crisis management and not on crisis avoidance,” Ramesh said. “We need tough multi-sectoral actions with scale and speed round the year and not just in October–November.”

Ramesh also underlined that Delhi still needs to cut its annual PM2.5 levels by more than 60 per cent to meet even the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, let alone the more stringent WHO norms.

Stage III measures include a ban on non-essential construction, closure of stone crushers and mining work, and restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and NCR districts, with exemptions for persons with disabilities. Schools up to Class 5 must move to hybrid mode, with online options available for parents who choose them.

These curbs are in addition to Stages I and II of GRAP, which are already in force.

With PTI inputs