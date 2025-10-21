Delhi-NCR air quality hits 531 post-Diwali, turning region into ‘gas chamber’

The morning after Diwali saw Delhi-NCR blanketed in a dense toxic haze, with air quality plummeting to alarming levels. At 6 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Chanakya Place touched an unprecedented 979, while Narayana village recorded 940 and Tigri Extension registered 928, turning the capital into a virtual ‘gas chamber’.

Residents complained of burning eyes, breathing difficulties, and visibility reduced to a few metres in several areas.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI, reported at 4 pm, stood at 345, in the ‘very poor’ category way higher than Sunday’s 326.

Out of 38 monitoring stations across the city, 36 were in the ‘red zone’, indicating air quality ranging from very poor to severe.

At 10 pm on Monday, Delhi’s overall AQI was recorded at 344, with Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404) registering ‘severe’ air quality levels.

Elsewhere, fog and smog also engulfed parts of Jaipur, where the Police Commissionerate area recorded an AQI of 245, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.