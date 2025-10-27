Delhi's AQI figures sparks debate day after civic body caught manipulating data

Despite the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) ambitious rollout of mist sprayers along Shanti Path and Africa Avenue, Delhi’s air quality stubbornly remains in the ‘very poor’ category, raising questions about the efficacy of such piecemeal interventions. While spraying treated water may temporarily suppress dust, experts warn that these efforts alone are insufficient to tackle the city’s deep-rooted pollution crisis exacerbated by vehicular emissions, industrial activity and rampant construction.

Compounding the situation is a fresh political controversy over alleged manipulation of air quality index (AQI) data near monitoring stations. Videos circulating on social media showing water tankers sprinkled near the Anand Vihar monitoring site have sparked accusations of data tampering to artificially lower pollution readings. This raises disturbing concerns about transparency and accountability, undermining public trust at a time when Delhi desperately needs credible, sustained, and science-based pollution control measures.

NDMC Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body was intensifying measures aimed at improving air quality, enhancing greenery, and promoting public awareness. The latest initiative follows what officials called a “successful first phase” along Lodhi Road.

Mist sprayers mounted on electric poles release fine droplets of treated water to help settle dust and airborne pollutants while also watering roadside plants. “Team NDMC is committed to the prime minister's vision of a clean and green India and to ensuring a healthier environment for citizens,” Chahal said.

The system currently covers 30 poles with five nozzles each along an 850-metre stretch of Africa Avenue and 32 poles over 900 metres on Shanti Path, with each pole using about 84 litres of treated water per hour. A third phase, costing Rs 15 crore, will cover 24 major roads in the NDMC area, followed by a fourth phase extending to Connaught Place and Khan Market.

Data manipulation doesn't spare AQI

However, even as local bodies rolled out pollution-control measures, a fresh controversy erupted over alleged manipulation of air quality readings.