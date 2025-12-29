Delhi records worst Dec AQI since 2018; farm fires contribute just 3.5% to PM2.5

Delhi recorded its worst air quality for the month of December since 2018, with an average AQI (Air Quality Index) of 349, even as farm fires accounted for only 3.5 per cent of the city’s PM2.5 pollution, according to official data.

In December 2018, the national capital had logged a higher monthly average AQI of 360, an official said. Data from the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) shows that the December average AQI stood at 294 in 2024, 348 in 2023, 319 in 2022, 336 in 2021, 332 in 2020, 337 in 2019, and 301 in 2015.

This December, Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality on five days, marginally lower than the six such days seen in December last year. On Monday, air quality again slipped into the ‘severe’ category, with the AQI touching 401 at 4 pm, compared with 390 on Sunday, which fell under the ‘very poor’ category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.