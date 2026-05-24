NGT seeks action taken report from RPCB in Alwar groundwater contamination case
Study warns contamination could spread to Behror’s RIICO industrial area, affecting a wider region
The Bhopal Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of alarming groundwater contamination in and around the RIICO industrial areas of Sotanala and Keshwana in Rajasthan’s Alwar, directing the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to file a detailed action taken report.
The matter came up during the hearing of an application filed by M/s Dhansa Labs Limited (formerly Ambey Laboratories Ltd.) against the RSPCB and others before a bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi.
The plea raised concerns over groundwater pollution allegedly caused by pesticide residue and industrial discharge from units operating in the RIICO industrial zones of Sotanala and adjoining areas.
During the proceedings, the Tribunal examined findings from a scientific study conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology at the request of the Rajasthan pollution board.
The NIH report found that groundwater in the RIICO industrial areas of Keshwana and Sotanala was “severely contaminated”, raising concerns over escalating environmental and public health risks.
The study further warned that the contamination plume could gradually spread towards the RIICO industrial area of Behror in the future, potentially impacting a wider region.
According to the report, the deteriorating groundwater quality may pose serious health risks to local residents and requires urgent intervention.
The institute recommended immediate scientific groundwater remediation measures along with large-scale rainwater harvesting initiatives, especially rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, to improve groundwater recharge and help restore water quality.
Taking the findings seriously, the Tribunal directed the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board to identify industries responsible for the contamination, place on record the remedial measures already undertaken, and initiate further corrective action in line with the NIH recommendations.
The matter has now been listed for further hearing on 19 August.
With IANS inputs
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