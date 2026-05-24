NGT seeks action taken report from RPCB in Alwar groundwater contamination case

The Bhopal Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of alarming groundwater contamination in and around the RIICO industrial areas of Sotanala and Keshwana in Rajasthan’s Alwar, directing the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to file a detailed action taken report.

The matter came up during the hearing of an application filed by M/s Dhansa Labs Limited (formerly Ambey Laboratories Ltd.) against the RSPCB and others before a bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi.

The plea raised concerns over groundwater pollution allegedly caused by pesticide residue and industrial discharge from units operating in the RIICO industrial zones of Sotanala and adjoining areas.

During the proceedings, the Tribunal examined findings from a scientific study conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology at the request of the Rajasthan pollution board.