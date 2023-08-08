No reasons to disbelieve Centre, says SC on Project Cheetah

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it has no reasons to disbelieve that the Union government is taking all steps in accordance with the scientific Action Plan for introduction of cheetahs in India.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra said the inclusion of an expert on Steering Committee of Project Cheetah is the exclusive domain of the Central government and the court cannot thrust any expert in the panel as the court itself is not an expert in the matter.

"The number of deaths is not low given the fact that 20 cheetahs were translocated. But the general public is concerned about what is being done about the deaths,” remarked the bench as nine cheetahs have died so far at Kuno National Park.