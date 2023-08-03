Two untraceable cheetahs: Dhatri found dead at Kuno, Nirva still out of radar

Namibian female cheetah that was found dead at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Wednesday, August 2, was one of the two female big cats that have been untraceable for the past few days and the wildlife officials along with Namibian experts have been trying to track them using every possible methods.

Two cheetahs, Dhatri or Tiblisi (Namibian name) and Nirva, have been untraceable since the past few days.

Dhatri was found dead on Wednesday morning while sub-adult South African female cheetah Nirva was yet to be traced till the night.