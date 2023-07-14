The Cheetah Project debacle: A cry for public accountability

The cheetah project initiated in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, has seen the death of eight cheetahs in the last four months.

The exact cause of death for several cheetahs could not be determined.

Instead, different reasons were provided. Initially, it was said that they died due to conflicts, and later deaths were attributed to illnesses. Foreign veterinarians have also continued to give contradictory statements.

Veterinarians alone cannot provide a solution to the problem.

The underlying issues are the erroneous selection of the project site and inadequate prey base.