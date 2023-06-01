India will not fence cheetah habitats: Govt panel chief

According to cheetah steering committee chairman Gopal, seven more cheetahs, including two females, will be released into the wild by the third week of June.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on September 17 last year.



In the second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18.



Three cheetahs died in March and April. Of the 17 remaining adult cheetahs, seven have already been released into the wild.



A female Nambian cheetah gave birth to four cubs in March. Three of them have died due to heat exposure and dehydration.



Experts involved in the project say the mortalities are within the normal range.



To address the issue of cheetah-people interface, Gopal said a GIS-based landscape fragmentation analysis will be conducted to help the state authorities identify vulnerable areas.



"We cannot say the cheetahs will spend their entire lives in Kuno. They will enter human settlements and there will be some issues. We have to foresee and be ready for it," he said.