Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, eighth death in two months

Another cheetah died at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Friday, the eighth in two months.

Male Namibian cheetah Suraj was found lying unconscious and died during the treatment on Friday, Forest Department officials said.

Officials said the exact reason of semi-adult cheetah Suraj's death could only be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

This is the eighth cheetah death at KNP in the span of four months, and came days after South African cheetah Tejas died on Tuesday and whose autopsy reports have already raised many questions.