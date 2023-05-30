Few cheetahs from Kuno to be moved to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary by Nov

A few African cheetahs translocated to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh will be relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mandsaur and Neemach districts of the state by November this year.

Earlier, it was said that the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan will be the first priority for relocating some of the big cats. However, the Cheetah Task Force Committee has now decided to shift some of the big cats from KNP to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Chandra Prakash Goyal, the Director General of Forest Ministry, who was in Bhopal to attend the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) meeting on Monday, told IANS that the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is the first priority for relocating some of the cheetahs fron KNP, and the next habitat (after Gandhi Sagar) for the cheetahs will be the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, the largest in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has informed that the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary will be ready to ready to welcome the cheetahs by November this year, but the way preparations are going on, I believe that the habitat will be ready to receive the big cats before that. Kuno has spece to accommodate 21 cheetahs while 20 cheetahs were introduced there. After that, four cubs were born there. Three cubs and three mature cheetahs have died so far at Kuno, but the number will increase in future," Goal said.