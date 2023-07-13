Cheetah Tejas died as he could not recover from traumatic shock post-violent fight: Post-mortem report

A day after male cheetah Tejas died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), the post-mortem report revealed that the feline was "internally weak" and was unable to recover from a "traumatic shock" after a violent fight with a female cheetah, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Tejas, who was the seventh cheetah to die in four months at the KNP, was brought from South Africa in February this year and was about five-and-a-half years old. The cheetah died in the park on Tuesday, the official said.