Rampant poaching at Kuno raises questions about cheetahs' safety

Kuno National Park (KNP) located in the Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh has became the centre of attention globally since the world’s first ‘cheetah translocation’ project was executed on September 17 last year.

The ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’ added to the rich history of forest and wildlife of the tiger state -- Madhya Pradesh.

The death of eight cheetahs, especially adult felines Tejas and Suraj within the span of one week and the apprehensions raised over the ‘radio collar’ (electronic device to monitor cheetahs and their behavior) made headlines globally again last week.

Following this, the Madhya Pradesh government removed the seniormost Indian Forest Service officer J. S. Chouhan from the post of Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, without mentioning any reason.