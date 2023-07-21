Inexperience in handling cheetahs major concern for Project Cheetah at Kuno: Experts

The officer, who worked as member of Cheetah Task Force Committee, which was later dissolved and replaced with the Project Cheetah Steering Committee a couple of months back, said: “We don’t have expertise on cheetahs and this is a fact, but we have expertise in tigers. I am not questioning senior officials, but those assigned ground level tasks like round the clock monitoring of cheetahs were not even familiar with tigers’ behaviour. The understanding of animals’ behavior is crucial and primary work to handle them. However, later, they were given training at Kuno.”

Citing the first cheetah cheetah death at Kuno, he claimed that Namibian female cheetah Sasha, who died on March 27 or just after a month second batch of cheetahs were released, was subjected to ‘mating’ with a male cheetah forcefully and after that, her behavior was started changing gradually.

“I can’t question the reports that came after her death, but having worked for years, I can say that we were in a hurry to have an Indian-born cheetah. In my view, all the female cheetahs need to be given enough time to adopt the environment here. I believe that forceful mating was a wrong decision, which caused the life of a female cheetah. Such things happened with tigress also,” the retired IFoS officer told IANS.