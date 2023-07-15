Cheetahs not to be shifted from Kuno: Union forest minister Bhupender Yadav

Amid the death of two cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh this week, Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the government is serious about the project and the cursorial animals won’t be shifted out of KNP.

He said a team will soon visit the protected park in MP’s Sheopur district.

Since March this year, eight cheetahs, including three cubs born in India, have died at KNP.

“Our teams are working. We are having discussions with our teams and experts. We are bound to take proper care of our cheetahs,” he told reporters.