No steps taken by authorities to raise awareness about air quality: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has noted that no steps have been taken by authorities to create health advisories or awareness among citizens about the deleterious air quality index (AQI) presently prevailing in the city.

A division bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor made this observation in its order while taking suo motu cognisance of the air pollution in Mumbai.

The bench on Tuesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, the Union government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and sought to know from them what measures have been undertaken to tackle the problem.

The court said it would hear the plea further on 6 November.

In its detailed order, made available on Wednesday, it referred to media reports and said the AQI in Mumbai over the past 15 to 20 days has ranged from between 150 (moderate) and 411 (severe).