NTCA team to probe tiger deaths in UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

After the probe by the Uttar Pradesh government, it is now the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) that will also probe the death of four tigers at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh, the government agency said.

An NTCA team, comprising retired IFS officer Shailesh Prasad, wildlife conservationist R K Singh and NTCA official Hemant Singh, are expected to reach DTR on Monday.

The NTCA has asked the team to submit its report within 15 days, said a letter by Md. Sajid Sultan, Assistant Inspector General of Forest (NTCA).