Congress raises concern over RBI data centre in Odisha, flags water use

Odisha Congress warns that proposed RBI data centre could consume 2 crore litres of fresh water daily, threatening groundwater reserves and agriculture.

Opposition questions project’s employment potential ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 October.

Demands disclosure of water requirements, environmental safeguards and measures to protect farmers and local livelihoods.

The Congress in Odisha on Friday, 23 October raised concerns over the proposed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data centre in Khurda district, alleging that its daily requirement of around 2 crore litres of fresh water could deplete groundwater reserves, threaten agriculture and worsen farmers’ distress.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the facility on 25 October, the Opposition party also questioned how many jobs it would generate for local people and demanded transparency over its environmental impact.

Former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said the centre would place an enormous burden on local water resources, with its water requirements likely to be met through groundwater extraction.

“We are totally opposed to the data centre because it will consume around 2 crore litres of fresh water every day, and this requirement will be met from the groundwater of Khurda district,” Kanungo said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, alongside party spokesperson Sonali Sahu.

He claimed that other states, including Andhra Pradesh, had refused to host an RBI data centre, while the Odisha government had agreed to provide land for the facility.