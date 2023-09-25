One hospital bed equals carbon footprint of five homes, reveals study

One hospital bed is roughly equivalent to the carbon footprint of five Canadian households, according to a first-of-its-kind study to calculate the environmental footprint of hospitals.

Carbon footprint refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases (including carbon dioxide and methane) that are generated by our actions.

Researchers from the University of Waterloo studied a hospital in British Columbia during its 2019 fiscal year and identified energy and water use and purchasing of medical products as the hospital’s primary hotspots, accounting for over half of the yearly footprint, totalling 3500-5000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent.

For the study, published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology, researchers calculated the carbon footprint by assessing thousands of unique products purchased by hospitals and using a combination of statistical sampling and calculations of carbon intensity -- CO2 equivalent per dollar spent -- for the sampled products.