Ottawa air quality rising to 'very high risk' again due to forest fires

The air quality in the Canadian capital of Ottawa started out bad and got worse during the weekend, rising to "very high risk" on the federal air quality index's highest level.

"High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires. Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality," Environment Canada said in an official statement.

In response, organisers of two out of the four major festivals in Ottawa have made the decision to cancel events, while the city of Ottawa has taken the step to cancel its outdoor programs and close wading pools and outdoor pools.