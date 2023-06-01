Pandemic restrictions reduced aerosols' 'masking' effect, led to more warming

A new research has found that Covid pandemic restrictions led to stronger climate warming.

The study from Stockholm University, Sweden, said that this was because the restrictions reduced the aerosol content in the air mass over South Asia, mainly Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, but had no effect on the concentrations of the longer-lived greenhouse gases.

A lower aerosol content meant less cooling, because of less reflection of incoming solar radiation back into space, and thus less 'masking' of the warming effect of the significantly longer-lived climate gases.

Measurements taken at the same time over the northern Indian Ocean revealed a 7 per cent increase in solar radiation reaching the Earth's surface, thus increasing temperatures. Measurements were taken at Hanimaadhoo, a measuring station in the northernmost Maldives off the coast of India.