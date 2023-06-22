Paper at the expense of communities and nature in Brazil

Paper company Suzano has received billions of dollars in sustainable bonds to expand Brazilian operations. Local communities fear they will pay the environmental and social price.In January 2023, members of the Curvelandia community in Brazil's north-eastern Maranhao state used branches and palm fronds to create a barricade across the red dirt road that runs through their 1200-strong village.

They wanted Suzano — Latin America's largest eucalyptus pulp producer — to pave and manage the dirt track and reduce the number of trucks along it to nearby eucalyptus plantations.

They also want the Brazilian company to deal with environmental and land issues resulting from the construction of the road, which community member Sandro Lucio said was built on Curvelandia land, including his property.

"There was no agreement. They didn't pay anyone anything," he said, adding that they just turned up with heavy machinery. "They removed the fence from my land and the truck ran over and killed my horse. They also installed water systems without saying they had permission from the state to draw water from the springs."

He argues they had no such permission, since the land was private.

Curvelandia is not an isolated case. DW investigated eight ongoing socio-environmental conflicts on the ground in Brazil, and spoke to officials, community leaders and union representatives who gave information on at least 40 more. According to documents Suzano is required to submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company is facing 262 possible and probable civil and environmental proceedings, and 2,449 probable and possible labor proceedings.

Claims against the company range from indiscriminate use of pesticides and pollution of waterways to land grabbing and failure to consult with traditional communities on infrastructure projects.

Yet Suzano, which manages over a million hectares of eucalyptus plantations across the country and plans to almost double that in the next decade, has succeeded in achieving high environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings and attracting billions in green investments.