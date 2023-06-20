Paris Summit: For the sake of justice and environment, an open letter from experts

Ahead of the Paris ‘Summit for a New Financing Pact’ on 22–23 June 2023 — hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron, with India and Barbados as co-hosts — over 140 experts (including renowned academics such as Professor Yanis Varoufakis, former finance minister of Greece, and Professor Jason Hickel) have written an open letter to the heads of various wealthier countries and international finance institutions. The letter calls for more significant efforts towards overdue improvements that would advance social justice and environmental protection.

For context, the Paris Summit is being positioned as the first step in a two-year roadmap to overhaul the global financial architecture. The Summit’s stated goal is “building a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis”. The United Nations secretary general and leaders of several countries are expected to attend.

One of these leaders will be Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, who was in a leadership role in the Bridgetown Initiative. Several of her suggestions from that summit are expected to be taken forward here as well.

Further highlighting the relevance of the Paris Summit, this open letter of over 140 experts says: