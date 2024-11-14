People in 10 most climate-vulnerable countries get less than $1 a year in climate finance: Report

As world leaders meet at the 2024 UN climate conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan, a new report by an international development agency on Thursday said people living in the world's 10 most climate-vulnerable countries received less than $1 a year in climate finance.

It warned world leaders must stop “chasing shadows” with attempts to make up for insufficient and poor-quality public finance with private contributions. The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), the framework for mobilising finance to accelerate climate action in lower-income countries, is set to dominate the discussions among world leaders, earning COP29 its 'finance COP' title.

World leaders will be expected to replace the previous target agreed upon in 2009 in Copenhagen of $100 billion per year by 2020, which developed countries only met late in the form of loans rather than grants. Christian Aid says a new approach is needed to “rebuild trust and credibility”. The charity’s new report, ‘Putting our money where our mouth is: why we need public climate finance’, concludes that the assumption that the new finance goal will effectively be met by private finance is at odds with the evidence.

According to the report, much lower amounts of private climate finance flowed between countries than were hoped or expected. Under three per cent of all climate finance (international and domestic) went to low-income countries in 2022, the latest year for which data is available.