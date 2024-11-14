Was like entering gas chamber: Priyanka Gandhi on returning to Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has returned to Delhi from Kerala's Wayanad after contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll, said coming back to the national capital was like entering a "gas chamber" and called for "putting our heads together" and finding a solution for cleaner air.

The Congress general secretary said Delhi's pollution gets worse every year.

"Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air," she said in a post on X.