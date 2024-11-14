Delhi’s air quality worst in country for first time this season

The national capital saw its first dense fog and lowest daytime temperature of the season so far on Wednesday, trapping pollutants.

The maximum temperature in Delhi (Safdarjung) dropped from 32.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 27.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Bihar's Hajipur, with an AQI of 417, had the second-worst reading in the country on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data showed.

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 recorded the air quality in the "severe" category, the CPCB said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

According to the CPCB, Delhi's AQI was in the "severe" category for three days in January. On 14 January, the AQI was recorded at 447, followed by 409 on January 24 as well as on 26 January.

If the city's air quality remains in the "severe" category on Thursday, authorities may impose restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP, including a ban on construction and demolition activities and plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles.

According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicular emission was the top contributor to Delhi's pollution on Wednesday, with an estimated share of 13.3 per cent.

The other prominent pollutants were PM2.5 and PM10.

PM2.5 and PM10 refer to fine particulate matters in the air, with the numbers indicating their size in micrometre.

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometre or less, about the width of a human hair. These are so small that these can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.

PM10 are coarser particles with a diameter of 10 micrometre or less, about the width of 10 human hairs. While not as concerning as PM2.5, these can still irritate the airways and worsen respiratory problems. Long-term exposure to these particulate matters can increase the risk of heart disease.

According to the latest CPCB data, Delhi's annual average PM10 and PM2.5 levels were higher by 5 per cent and 7 per cent respectively between 1 January and 12 November against the year-ago period.

Between 1 January and 12 November, the capital witnessed 116 days when the AQI was in the "poor", "very poor" or "severe" categories. The AQI on 201 days was "good", "satisfactory" or "moderate", the data showed.