Delhi NCR air stays hazardous, ‘severe’ air pollution across several areas

Delhi NCR's air quality remained dangerously poor on Wednesday, 6 November, nearing the 'severe' category in several locations across the region.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 358 as of 7:30 a.m.

In Delhi, the AQI surpassed 400 — marking 'severe' levels — in areas like Bawana (412), Mundka (419), NSIT Dwarka (447) and Wazirpur (421).

Meanwhile, most other areas recorded AQI levels above 300, including Alipur (372), Ashok Vihar (398), Burari Crossing (370), Jahangirpuri (398), IGI Airport (347), New Moti Bagh (381), R.K. Puram (373), Dilshad Garden (358), DTU (355, North Campus DU (373), Siri Fort (341), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (315), Najafgarh (354) and Punjabi Bagh (388). All of these regions in the national capital indicated 'very poor' air quality, presenting considerable health risks.

The rest of the National Capital Region (NCR) also saw high AQI readings, with Faridabad at 234, Gurugram at 304, Ghaziabad at 276, Greater Noida at 274 and Noida at 266.

The CPCB's classification defines AQI as indicating 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-450) air quality, with any level above 450 deemed 'severe-plus.'

On Monday, 4 November, Delhi's 24-hour AQI averaged 381, one of the country's highest recorded levels.

Compounding the poor air quality, the India Meteorological Department reported a visibility drop to 1,800 metres over the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, 5 November, down from 2,100 meters the previous night.