Peru declares emergency as Ubinas volcano spews ash

Peru declared a state of emergency for sixty days in areas around the Ubinas volcano on Wednesday.

The volcano has been spewing ash and gas since earlier this week, which has traveled up to some 5,500 meters (1,800 feet) into the atmosphere, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru.

The smoke cloud has traveled over towns that are 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) away from the volcano, according to the institute.

Ubinas is in Moquegua, a region that lies 1,200 kilometers or 746 miles southeast of capital city Lima, and is the country's most active volcano.