Planet far off track from meeting climate goals: Multi-agency report

At the half-time point of the 2030 Agenda, the science is clear -- the planet is far off track from meeting its climate goals.

This undermines global efforts to tackle hunger, poverty and ill-health, improve access to clean water and energy and many other aspects of sustainable development, a new multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.

Only 15 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on track, says the United in Science report, which makes a systematic examination of the impact of climate change and extreme weather on the goals.

It illustrates how weather, climate and water-related sciences can advance aims such as food and water security, clean energy, better health, sustainable oceans and resilient cities.