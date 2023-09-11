Indian-origin man's climate protest at US Open captures global attention

An Indian-origin man who glued his feet to the stadium floor in a dramatic climate protest at the US Open, has said it was a way of conveying his message directly to the people as other methods have been ineffective.

Sayak Mukhopadhyay was arrested at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after disrupting the US Open match between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova on 7 September for about 50 minutes.

He and two others from the group Extinction Rebellion NYC stood up shouting “no tennis on a dead planet”, and “end fossil fuels” before Mukhopadhyay removed his shoes and glued his feet to the floor, making it difficult for police to remove him.

He later told New York Post: “The climate change movement has tried everything from writing and lobbying for legislation to demonstrating and blockading banks, but none of that has been as effective as communicating directly to the public by going to public institutions like museums and sporting arenas."