Portugal issues highest heat alert

High temperatures are forecast for the regions of Alentejo, where 46 degrees Celsius can be recorded, in Tagus Valley with 45 degrees Celsius, and in the northeast province of Tras-os-Montes between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius, according to the IPMA.



It warned that "wind intensity will be weak to moderate," with relative humidity "less than 20 per cent in vast areas of the interior" of the country.



"This very hot weather situation results from the circulation of a very hot and dry air mass, originating in North Africa, which will persist until July 15, with temperature values above or much above average, except the coast," it said.