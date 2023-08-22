Rajasthan: NTCA declares Kumbhalgarh as tiger reserve

“Today is a historic day for Mewar and I express my immense gratitude to the hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the Union Minister Bhupender Yadav ji for giving a green signal to this project,” said Rajsamand MP and member of NTCA, Diya Kumari.

She said that she has dedicated all her efforts to bring it on ground despite many impediments.

“I am happy that the Union Government today gave in-principle approval and now we can hope that Kumbhalgarh will soon become a tiger reserve,” she said.

The proposed Kumbhalgarh reserve will be spread over around 2800 sq kms. The technical committee has said that the state government has to submit the updated proposal indicating the core buffer and eco-sensitive zone, along with the land use.