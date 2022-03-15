Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve: More tigers than it can hold

Birth of even a solitary tiger cub at Ranthambhore and Sariska tiger sanctuaries are greeted as ‘Khush Khabri’ and celebrated. When five cubs were born in three days last week in the two sanctuaries, forest officials and wild life enthusiasts were understandably ecstatic.

Last Saturday, it was a tourist who spotted a tigress carrying her cub in her mouth. She captured the rare moment on her mobile camera and soon the news spread like a jungle fire. The picture showed Noor, tiger numbered T -39, with her newborn cub. Not long afterwards officials discovered two more newborn cubs in Ranthambhore and two cubs in Sariska while scanning the camera footage from strategically placed ‘camera traps’. Noor, the 13-year-old tigress has given birth to nine cubs till now, seven of whom have survived. A tigress in the wild usually delivers a maximum of four litters, two to four cubs in each. “My personal experience in Ranthambhore national park however shows that under right conditions a tigress can bear a litter every three years on an average till the age of 15. Often all the cubs from the first litter die before sub-adulthood. Noor is therefore surely capable of delivering cubs for two more years,” claims Satish Jain, a veteran guide at Ranthambhore. But did Noor deliver more than one cub? Officials are still poring over camera footage to ascertain.

Four tiger cubs caught on camera on a single day, say officials, was a first and is a very big deal. While two cubs of tigress T-27 were captured by a camera in Akbarpur range in Sariska tiger reserve in Alwar district,two more cubs were delivered in Ranthambhore by tigress T-77.

“Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve…now the Sariska tiger reserve has 27 tigers (9 tigers, 11 tigresses and 7 cubs); their rising number is a matter of joy,” tweeted chief minister Ashok Gehlot. In Ranthambhore tiger reserve, the total number of tigers is 77 now, among them 23 adult males and 30 adult females.