Recipe for ecological disaster: Jairam to Rajnath on Great Nicobar project

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday wrote to defence minister Rajnath Singh, raising concerns over the Great Nicobar Island Project, saying the project in its current form is a recipe for “ecological disaster”.

The Congress has repeatedly expressed reservations about the project, alleging that it could severely impact the region’s ecology and undermine tribal rights.

In his letter to Singh, Ramesh said there was unanimous agreement on the need to bolster India’s defence preparedness, but suggested that the country’s strategic objectives around Great Nicobar could be achieved through alternative measures with far less environmental damage.

According to him, several such proposals have already been put forward by naval officers in their writings and could significantly strengthen India’s defence capabilities without adversely affecting the fragile ecosystem.

Sharing the letter on X, Ramesh wrote, “After writing to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, & Climate Change and the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, I have written to the Raksha Mantri on the Great Nicobar Island Project.”

Referring to his earlier correspondence, the former Environment minister said the Government of India had issued a press note on 1 May titled “The Great Nicobar Island Project: FAQs”.